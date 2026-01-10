Calm Conditions Prevail Across UAE With Rain Chances

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Quiet weather patterns are holding across much of the UAE, with forecasters pointing to generally settled conditions through the coming days and a slim chance of light rainfall in isolated pockets. Authorities say the outlook favours outdoor plans, while advising residents and marine users to stay alert to short-lived changes driven by cloud build-up and shifts in humidity.

Early-day conditions are expected to remain stable across inland areas and along the coast, with light winds and mostly clear skies. Meteorological data indicate that any rainfall, if it develops, is likely to be brief and limited in coverage, tied to convective cloud formation rather than a widespread system. Such showers typically affect elevated terrain or areas where moisture convergence increases during the afternoon.

Daytime temperatures are forecast to track close to seasonal norms. Inland regions may see warmer afternoons compared with coastal areas, where sea breezes are expected to moderate heat levels. Night-time and early-morning hours are likely to feel milder, particularly away from urban centres, offering some relief after warmer daylight periods. Forecasters note that temperature differences between inland deserts and coastal cities will remain noticeable but not extreme.

Humidity levels are set to fluctuate, rising overnight and during early mornings, especially along the coast and in low-lying areas. These conditions may bring episodes of mist or haze at dawn, potentially reducing visibility on some roads. Traffic authorities advise motorists to drive with caution during early hours, particularly on highways linking coastal and inland areas.

Cloud cover is expected to increase at intervals, driven by localised instability and moisture carried inland from the sea. While skies should stay mostly clear for extended periods, afternoon cloud development over mountainous zones could bring isolated drizzle. Weather specialists stress that these systems are weak and fast-moving, making prolonged rainfall unlikely.

Sea conditions are projected to remain generally calm in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman. Wave heights are expected to stay low, supporting fishing, shipping, and leisure activities. Light to moderate winds should prevail, shifting direction gradually through the day. Marine advisories indicate that visibility at sea will be good for most periods, though brief reductions could occur during early-morning haze.

Aviation operations across major airports are not expected to face disruption under the current outlook. Pilots and ground crews are monitoring humidity-related haze and cloud layers, which may require minor adjustments but are unlikely to cause significant delays. Airport authorities report that standard procedures are sufficient to manage the prevailing conditions.

The broader regional pattern reflects stable high-pressure influence, limiting the development of strong weather systems. Climate analysts say such conditions are typical for this time of year, when transitional patterns can bring occasional cloudiness without sustained rainfall. The absence of strong wind systems also reduces the likelihood of dust storms, improving overall air quality compared with periods marked by gustier conditions.

Public safety officials continue to encourage residents to monitor official forecasts, particularly those planning activities in mountainous or coastal areas. Even light rain can make rocky terrain slippery, while changes in wind direction can affect small boats. Simple precautions, such as checking updates before travel and carrying appropriate gear for outdoor excursions, are advised.

