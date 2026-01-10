Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Most Swiss Banks Expect Slump In Sustainable Products

2026-01-10 02:07:56
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Some 86% of Swiss banks expect customer demand for sustainable financial products to stagnate or decline in the medium to long term, according to the findings of a survey conducted by the consulting firm EY. This content was published on January 10, 2026 - 12:40 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  Deutsch de 86 Prozent der Banken erwarten Flaute bei nachhaltigen Produkten

According to the study, sustainable investments have recently lost considerable momentum as the interest of many customers is lower than originally expected. So-called green financial products therefore remain a niche area that is primarily relevant for institutional investors and wealthy private clients.

Swissinfo

