Most Swiss Banks Expect Slump In Sustainable Products
-
Deutsch
de
86 Prozent der Banken erwarten Flaute bei nachhaltigen Produkten
Original
Read more: 86 Prozent der Banken erwarten Flaute bei nachhaltigen Prod
According to the study, sustainable investments have recently lost considerable momentum as the interest of many customers is lower than originally expected. So-called green financial products therefore remain a niche area that is primarily relevant for institutional investors and wealthy private clients.More More Swiss sustainable finance: world leader or wishful thinking?
This content was published on Jul 2, 2020 Defining the exact nature of sustainable finance and measuring its performance is an ongoing challenge that needs to be solved.Read more: Swiss sustainable finance: world leader or wishful thin
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment