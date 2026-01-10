Bar Owner Apologises To Crans-Montana Fire Victims
“It is an unimaginable tragedy,” Moretti saidExternal link after she and her co-owner husband, Jacques, were questioned in the town of Sion, canton Valais on Friday over the New Year's Day fire that claimed 40 lives and injured 116 people.“It happened in our establishment, and I want to apologise.”
Jacques Moretti was remanded into custody following the hearing. Jessica Moretti, meanwhile, was released, surrounded by her Geneva-based lawyers.More More Swiss Politics Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal system
This content was published on Jan 9, 2026 The Crans-Montana bar fire has raised questions and criticism abroad: how could such a tragedy occur in Switzerland, which is often viewed as“the land of rules”? An analysis by Swissinfo journalists.Read more: Crans-Montana tragedy highlights limits of Swiss federal s
