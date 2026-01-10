Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bar Owner Apologises To Crans-Montana Fire Victims

2026-01-10 02:07:56
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) "My thoughts are constantly with the victims," Jessica Moretti, one of the owners of Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana, told Swiss public television RTS on Friday. This content was published on January 10, 2026 - 13:58 1 minute RTS

“It is an unimaginable tragedy,” Moretti saidExternal link after she and her co-owner husband, Jacques, were questioned in the town of Sion, canton Valais on Friday over the New Year's Day fire that claimed 40 lives and injured 116 people.“It happened in our establishment, and I want to apologise.”

Jacques Moretti was remanded into custody following the hearing. Jessica Moretti, meanwhile, was released, surrounded by her Geneva-based lawyers.

Swissinfo

