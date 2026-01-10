Bar Owner Apologises To Crans-Montana Fire Victims

“It is an unimaginable tragedy,” Moretti saidExternal link after she and her co-owner husband, Jacques, were questioned in the town of Sion, canton Valais on Friday over the New Year's Day fire that claimed 40 lives and injured 116 people.“It happened in our establishment, and I want to apologise.”

Jacques Moretti was remanded into custody following the hearing. Jessica Moretti, meanwhile, was released, surrounded by her Geneva-based lawyers.

