Top Honour For Journalism And Social Service: Naresh Kaushal, Editor Of Dainik Tribune, Awarded Silver Elephant Award

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Balod, Chhattisgarh, India A historic and dignified ceremony was organised today at Balod, Chhattisgarh, during the First National Rover–Ranger Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides (BSG). On this occasion, Shri Naresh Kaushal, Editor of Dainik Tribune and a senior journalist, was conferred with the highest national honour of the Bharat Scouts and Guides – the 'Silver Elephant Award'.

Shri Naresh Kaushal, Editor of Dainik Tribune, Honoured with the Highest Award of the Bharat Scouts and Guides - 'Silver Elephant Award'

This prestigious award was presented by the Hon'ble Governor, Shri Ramen Deka, who was the Chief Guest at the inaugural ceremony of the Jamboree. Shri Naresh Kaushal was honoured for his lifelong dedication to the Scout–Guide Movement, his significant contribution to youth character building, and his role in promoting the values of service, discipline, and nation-building through journalism.

It is noteworthy that Shri Naresh Kaushal's association with the Scout–Guide Movement spans more than six decades. In 1964, he participated as a Scout in the Fourth National Jamboree of the Bharat Scouts and Guides held at Allahabad. At that time, his childhood friend and renowned film actor Late Shri Om Puri ji was also present. This early exposure proved to be a defining influence in his life, deeply embedding the values of service, discipline, and patriotism in his personality.

On receiving this highest honour at the First National Rover–Ranger Jamboree, Balod, Dr Anil Jain, President, The Bharat Scouts and Guides, and Dr K. K. Khandelwal, Chief National Commissioner, The Bharat Scouts and Guides, congratulated Shri Naresh Kaushal and extended their best wishes.

After receiving the award, Shri Naresh Kaushal took the General Salute at the National Jamboree and jointly unfurled the Jamboree Flag along with Dr K. K. Khandelwal. This moment became a proud and inspiring chapter in the history of the Jamboree.

During the Jamboree, Shri Naresh Kaushal interacted with Rovers and Rangers from across the country, including participants from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Chandigarh, among other states and Union Territories. He described scouting as a powerful medium for good citizenship, leadership development, and nation-building, and encouraged the youth to recognise their responsibilities towards society.

On this occasion, he particularly appreciated activities related to environmental protection, disaster management, and first aid, describing them as essential services in the present times. Shri Kaushal also visited various camps and sub-camps and stayed in a tent amidst nature, spending time with nearly 15,000 Rovers and Rangers representing 54 States, Union Territories, Railway Zones, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), and Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan (NVS).

The Bharat Scouts and Guides expressed confidence that this highest honour bestowed upon Shri Naresh Kaushal not only recognises his outstanding contribution but will also serve as a strong source of inspiration for youth across the nation to move forward on the path of service, discipline, leadership, and patriotism.