Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Angolan Minister Of External Relations

2026-01-10 02:01:53
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani received a phone call on Saturday from Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola HE Tete Antonio.

During the call, they discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as to promote a peaceful solution pathway between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the State of Qatar's unyielding position, calling for conflicts to be resolved through dialogue and peaceful means, and for the respect of international law principles to strengthen stability, global peace, and security.

