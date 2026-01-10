403
Russian FPV operators strike Ukrainian vehicle
(MENAFN) Footage showing Russian first-person-view drone attacks on Ukrainian armored assets and troops in Donbass has been released, depicting multiple successful strikes carried out by operators from an elite unit focused on unmanned systems. According to official statements, the missions were conducted by personnel from the Rubicon formation, a group tasked with developing, testing, and fielding advanced drone capabilities.
Details provided alongside the video state that the operations took place near Krasny Lyman in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The settlement lies roughly 30 kilometers northeast of Slavyansk, a key logistical center supporting Ukrainian forces operating in the Donbass region.
The video shows FPV drones striking several targets, including a US-produced HMMWV armored vehicle, a tank, a fortified Ukrainian position, and unmanned ground-based military systems.
The Rubicon center was created in August 2024 by directive of Russia’s defense leadership, although information about its activities only became public months later. The unit is believed to integrate artificial intelligence into some of its explosive-carrying attack drones.
According to reports published last autumn, the Rubicon unit was described as “one of the most effective forces on the front,” with particular emphasis on its role in widening the strike zone and disrupting Ukrainian logistics. The same accounts, citing Ukrainian soldiers, indicated that Kiev’s forces have been experiencing shortages of trucks, pickup vehicles, and armored transport as a result of these attacks.
FPV strike drones have steadily become a central, low-cost weapon system for both sides in the Ukraine conflict, especially at short ranges. More recently, drones guided by fiber-optic cables have increasingly taken the place of traditional radio-controlled systems, which are more vulnerable to electronic warfare, interference, and jamming.
