WPL 2026: 'Fantastic' Anushka Sharma Is Going To Play For India, Says GG Coach Klinger

MENAFN - IANS) Navi Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Batting all-rounder Anushka Sharma making a sparkling debut for Gujarat Giants (GG) with a knock of 44 in the side's 10‐run win over UP Warriorz (UPW) in the Women's Premier League (WPL) opener at the DY Patil Stadium led to head coach Michael Klinger saying that she is going to play for India in future.

Anushka struck 44 off 30 balls in her first WPL outing, as she and captain Ashleigh Gardner, who scored a commanding 65, to power GG to 207/4 - their highest total in the competition. In reply, UPW made 197/8, despite Phoebe Litchfield's counterattacking 78, as GG bowlers Georgia, Sophie and Renuka Singh Thakur claimed two wickets apiece.

“She's going to be playing for India. She's a fantastic cricketer. She has time at the crease and times the ball beautifully. She can score both along the ground and over the field, and she bowls very well too. We're really happy to have her.

“She trains hard and is great around the group. she's going to have to play some good cricket for a couple of years first, but from what I've seen in a short time, she has a long career ahead of her,” said Klinger in the post-match press conference.

GG had begun previous WPL seasons with a defeat and to change the script this time around left Klinger pleased.“It's great to win a close one. Over the last couple of years that I've been involved with the team, there have been occasions when we've scored 190 or 200-plus and just missed out.

“For the players to hold their nerve in the final few overs, especially with high-quality players like Phoebe and Dottin coming at us, was fantastic. There are no concerns around our bowling. Our batters set it up and our bowlers followed through.

“In grounds and competitions like these, with such high-quality players, you're going to concede the odd four or six. It's about how you respond, and I thought our bowlers did really well. Even the small moments made a difference. Sophie Devine went for a few runs but picked up the crucial wicket of Phoebe, which helped us win the game. Little things like that add up, and the group did a very good job," he said.

Asked about Sophie's importance in the set-up, Klinger explained,“She brings everything, to be honest. Across all three facets of the game, she is a leader for us, whether it's batting at the top or bowling crucial overs.

“She has captaincy experience, which is valuable for Ash on the field when sharing ideas, especially in tight moments like tonight. She's also great around the group and connects well with our young Indian players.”

GG will next face Delhi Capitals on Sunday and Klinger signed off by talking about the pairing of Renuka with Kashvee Gautam.“With our two Indian bowlers (Renuka and Kashvee) leading the attack, we've had strong support from Sophie today and our spinners, which puts us in a good position.

“We went into the auction looking for a senior bowler and had the opportunity to bring in Renuka. With Renuka and Kashvee, we have a mix of experience and young talent. Kashvee was sidelined for six months with a knee issue, but she is now fully fit, hungry for success and eager to show what she can do.”