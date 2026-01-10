Punjab AAP Again Displays Disturbing Disregard For Sikh Religious Sentiments, Says BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS) The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab has once again displayed a disturbing and unacceptable disregard for Sikh religious sentiments, core Sikh principles, and the sanctity of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, alleged state BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal on Saturday.

Presenting concrete evidence, Baliawal told the media that under the Punjab government's campaign“War Against Drugs -- II”, a programme titled 'Village Guards' was launched. During the programme, pamphlets were distributed, and audio-visual material was screened in which Sri Guru Granth Sahib was depicted in a book-like format and portrayed in a cartoonish manner.

Such representation, he emphasised, amounts to a direct and grave act of sacrilege. He further pointed out that the content also depicted the character of a Granthi Singh in a distorted and derogatory manner, which is entirely contrary to Sikh 'maryada', religious decorum, and long-established Sikh traditions.

Baliawal said this incident has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community across Punjab and beyond. He categorically rejected any attempt to portray this as an inadvertent error, stating that the act reflects gross negligence, insensitivity, and a casual attitude towards the Sikh faith.

“For Sikhs, Sri Guru Granth Sahib is not merely a religious scripture, but the living, eternal Guru, and any misrepresentation of its sacred form is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. He expressed concern that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, and the entire senior party leadership were present at the event, yet no effort was made to intervene or stop this objectionable portrayal.

This silence and inaction, he said, is highly unfortunate and strongly condemnable. The Bharatiya Janata Party condemned this shameful act committed under the Aam Aadmi Party's governance.

Baliawal demanded that the AAP leadership immediately issue an unconditional public apology to the Sikh Sangat. He also demanded that all objectionable pamphlets, videos, and campaign material be withdrawn with immediate effect, and accountability be fixed for those responsible for this serious lapse.