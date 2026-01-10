403
UN Secretary-General Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday "strongly" denounced Russia's recent assaults targeting Ukraine.
"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the ongoing targeted missile and drone attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure," a spokesperson for Guterres said in an official statement.
The statement highlighted that the strikes "have resulted in significant civilian casualties and deprived millions of Ukrainians of essential services, including electricity, heating and water at a time of acute humanitarian need."
Emphasizing the illegality of such actions, it underlined that "attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure violate international humanitarian law," stressing that "no matter where they occur, they are unacceptable, unjustifiable, and must stop immediately."
