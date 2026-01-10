403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Africa hosts multinational Naval drill with Russia
(MENAFN) South Africa has commenced a weeklong joint naval exercise with Russia, China, and Iran off the coast of Cape Town, raising concerns among analysts about potential strains in Pretoria’s relations with Washington.
The operation, named WILL FOR PEACE 2026, began on January 9 and is scheduled to conclude on January 16 within South African territorial waters.
According to the South African National Defense Force (SANDF), the drill aims to enhance the security of shipping lanes, strengthen cooperation, and promote overall maritime stability in the region, with China taking the lead in organizing the weeklong exercise.
The Democratic Alliance (DA), part of the National Unity government alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC), criticized the initiative.
“Calling these drills ‘BRICS cooperation’ is a political trick to soften what is really happening, government is choosing closer military ties with rogue and sanctioned states such as Russia and Iran,” the DA said in a statement.
Deputy Defense Minister Bantu Holomisa, speaking to local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Friday, emphasized that SANDF has a history of participating in similar multinational naval exercises.
“It’s not the first time that they (SANDF) will be doing this exercise with friendly countries. Remember South Africa is now part of the BRICS and many countries have now joined BRICS,’’ he said.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include nations such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.
Holomisa added that the drill will boost SANDF troop morale, noting that it is an honor for South African forces to train alongside militarily advanced countries.
The operation, named WILL FOR PEACE 2026, began on January 9 and is scheduled to conclude on January 16 within South African territorial waters.
According to the South African National Defense Force (SANDF), the drill aims to enhance the security of shipping lanes, strengthen cooperation, and promote overall maritime stability in the region, with China taking the lead in organizing the weeklong exercise.
The Democratic Alliance (DA), part of the National Unity government alongside President Cyril Ramaphosa’s African National Congress (ANC), criticized the initiative.
“Calling these drills ‘BRICS cooperation’ is a political trick to soften what is really happening, government is choosing closer military ties with rogue and sanctioned states such as Russia and Iran,” the DA said in a statement.
Deputy Defense Minister Bantu Holomisa, speaking to local broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Friday, emphasized that SANDF has a history of participating in similar multinational naval exercises.
“It’s not the first time that they (SANDF) will be doing this exercise with friendly countries. Remember South Africa is now part of the BRICS and many countries have now joined BRICS,’’ he said.
BRICS, originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has expanded to include nations such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran.
Holomisa added that the drill will boost SANDF troop morale, noting that it is an honor for South African forces to train alongside militarily advanced countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment