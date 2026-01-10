403
Ukraine, UK formalize 2026 defense roadmap
(MENAFN) Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a defense roadmap in Kyiv, outlining cooperation for 2026 under their One Hundred Year Partnership Agreement, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal announced on Friday.
In a statement, Shmyhal said the agreement, signed alongside UK Secretary of State for Defence John Healey, addresses key security priorities and represents “an important step toward implementing large-scale projects” made possible by the long-term partnership between the two nations.
He noted that Ukrainian officials, together with members of the intelligence community and the General Staff, briefed Healey on the impact of Russia’s recent overnight combined strike, emphasizing that enhancing air defense and maintaining adequate ammunition stocks remain critical objectives.
Shmyhal expressed gratitude to Healey for the visit, stressing that the roadmap is intended to convert political commitments into practical defense cooperation, spanning planning and capability development.
