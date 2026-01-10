Youth Are Main Drivers Of India's Viksit Bharat Journey: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday that youth are the main drivers of the nation's journey towards Viksit Bharat.

Speaking at the Viksit Bharat Youth Leaders Dialogue, Rajnath Singh called upon the youth to embrace multidisciplinary learning to stay abreast with the rapid technological advancements, especially in fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, biotechnology, and space research.

“The learning process never ends. You should learn from the latest practices, from your own mistakes, and most importantly, from the experiences of others. Dream big, but never let it become a burden,” he said.

The Defence Minister interacted with 78 young, ignited minds of Uttar Pradesh at the event in Delhi Cantonment.

This UP contingent is among the youth who are participating in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in New Delhi from January 10-12.

Commending the Youth Leaders for their achievements in various fields, Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that their energy, aspirations, and innovative capabilities are guiding the nation to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat.

Describing challenges as not an exception to life but its natural part, he emphasised that testing times reveal a person's true inner self and character.

“It's easy to remain composed when things are moving ahead as planned. But criticism and failure are what test a person's mettle, ultimately determining the future direction. However, not being afraid doesn't mean taking problems lightly; it means we should face them with courage, wisdom, and self-confidence,” he said.

The Defence Minister urged the youth not to view a challenge as a burden, but rather as an opportunity, which recognises and enhances one's capabilities while strengthening character.

Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Sukriti Likhi and other senior officials were present during the interaction.