Russian Forces Strike Sloviansk With Glide Bombs, Seven Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, reported this on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Today at midday, January 10, the enemy launched another airstrike on Sloviansk. [...] Unfortunately, there are casualties. At the moment, it is known that five people have been wounded. These are four men and one woman," Liakh said.

He clarified that according to preliminary information, the city was attacked with guided aerial bombs and private and multi-story residential buildings were damaged.

According to Liakh, all the wounded are receiving necessary medical assistance.

Later, the Donetsk region police reported that the number of those wounded had risen to seven.

"Today Russian forces dropped a 250 kg guided bomb on the city, which hit a private yard... five men aged 37 to 58 and two women aged 34 and 70 were wounded. Police paramedics provided assistance and transported people to hospital," the report said.

Five apartment buildings, 20 private houses, a shop, a garage, and a car were damaged.

On January 9, a civilian was killed and two more were wounded in Russian strikes on the Donetsk region.

Photo credit: National Police