Shreyas Should Be Mindful Of Risk Of Hurrying And Wanting To Start Well, Says Bangar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has cautioned Shreyas Iyer against rushing into his comeback, adding that he should be mindful of the risk of getting into hurry while batting and the urge to start well in the ODI series opener against New Zealand, to be held in Vadodara on Sunday.

Iyer, India's ODI vice-captain, is set to return to international cricket after suffering a serious spleen injury while attempting to take a catch of Alex Carey in the third ODI in Sydney on October 25. He was admitted to a hospital with internal bleeding from a spleen laceration and underwent a minor operation for the same.

He missed India's 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa, but has recovered since and proved his fitness by playing Mumbai's last two league games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) in Jaipur, where he scored 82 and 45.

"The one risk is that you can get hurried, wanting to start well and contribute immediately. That is what Shreyas Iyer should be mindful of. But he has made a good comeback, playing well for his home team in domestic cricket. He understands ODI cricket very well.

“He has been in international cricket for years. Since 2023, the way he played in the World Cup, dominating spin, was a treat to watch. His skills will be very useful. In the last series, Ruturaj Gaikwad got the number four spot for his spin play. Now Shreyas Iyer returns and takes that spot back, so his strong point will be used fully," said Bangar on JioStar.

Bangar also weighed in on Shubman Gill's early days as India's ODI captain, describing him as a work in progress skipper. "It is early days. Shubman Gill had a great Test tour of England and a tough one in Australia. You cannot judge him too much right now. It is a work in progress. The more he captains, the better he will get.

“He has good support on the field, with access to the experience of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for leadership decisions under pressure. He is going to grow and eventually become a good ODI captain," he said.

On Gill India in ODIs at home, Bangar pointed to spin‐friendly conditions and a settled batting order as his advantages against an inexperienced New Zealand outfit. "Leading in home ODIs should not be a problem for Shubman Gill. You are playing in your own backyard. You have fantastic spinners like Kuldeep Yadav who can do the job.

“Sometimes India has not played Kuldeep in ODIs outside the subcontinent, which has been a concern, but I do not see that happening often at home. This means you will always have wicket-taking options.

“Also, with high-performing batters like Shreyas Iyer coming back and KL Rahul being consistent in a different role, there are many batting positives. From an Indian view, playing at home means spin can be a strength again, especially in the middle overs," he concluded.