Jos Alukkas Presents 'My Best Friend's Wedding' Brand Campaign
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 10th January 2026: Jos Alukkas, a trusted name in quality, innovation, and trendy jewellery in India, has unveiled its latest brand campaign, My Best Friend's Wedding, featuring Dulquer Salmaan, Keerthy Suresh and Suhasini Maniratnam. The campaign reflects how weddings are being experienced today, with greater clarity of choice and a collective approach to marking the occasion.
For over six decades, Jos Alukkas has been closely associated with weddings across regions and generations. While the form and context of these celebrations have evolved over time, the significance of coming together to mark a commitment has remained unchanged. My Best Friend's Wedding draws from this continuity, presenting a story that is settled and confident.
The film centres on a wedding that unfolds. Dulquer Salmaan brings a contemporary presence that feels assured, Keerthy Suresh adds familiarity drawn from today's wedding narratives, while Suhasini Maniratnam lends depth shaped by lived experience. Together, they give the story a sense of balance and quiet conviction. Jewellery appears as it always has at such moments, present without announcement, becoming part of how the occasion takes form.
Speaking about the film, Varghese Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, "Weddings have always marked moments when people choose companionship and commitment. Over the years, we have seen how those choices are made with greater clarity and confidence. This campaign reflects a belief that celebration follows intention, and jewellery remains part of that moment, quietly and meaningfully."
Paul Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, "Design today is shaped by how people want to live with their jewellery, not only how it appears on a given day. This story reflects that shift, where jewellery belongs to the occasion without drawing attention to itself."
John Alukkas, Managing Director, Jos Alukkas, said, "Weddings are occasions where people come together to celebrate a commitment. This film reflects that collective spirit, where the moment feels complete because it is shared and supported by everyone present."
Anjo Jose Kandathil, Creative Director & Co-Founder, Toki Creative Collective (Kochi), said the narrative was guided by a clear intent. "As a creative collective, we are storytellers, and we wanted to tell an interesting story. One that would stay with people and start a conversation. Thanks to our client, we were fortunate to collaborate with some incredible talent from the industry, on and off camera, who were truly aligned with our thinking from the very beginning. Moreover, Jos Alukkas has a legacy of crafting meaningful stories like this one. The brand's history of creating timeless narratives that connect emotionally with people gave us the space to tell this particular story."
With My Best Friend's Wedding, Jos Alukkas continues its long-standing approach of reflecting real celebrations as they are lived today, reaffirming its place in moments that are chosen, shared and remembered.
About Jos Alukkas:
Jos Alukkas is a name to reckon in the jewellery industry. Designing jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum for over six decades, Jos Alukkas is the first ISO 9001:2000 certified jewellery group in the world showcasing BIS certified 916 hallmarked gold. The jewellery brand has become a trusted name in quality, innovation, trendy jewellery, with 60-plus showrooms and an online store too. Jos Alukkas is committed to the quality and purity of the jewellery. Jos Alukkas group is now headed by Shri. Jose Alukkas, Chairman, Jos Alukkas. His three sons, Shri. Varghese Alukkas, Shri. Paul. J. Alukkas and Shri. John Alukkas as the Managing Directors have revolutionized the market with the innovative concept of the gold supermarket.
