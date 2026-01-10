Kyiv's Transition To Scheduled Power Supply Expected By End Of Day - Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, she noted this on Facebook.

According to Svyrydenko,“we are working to restore power supply to residents of the capital and the Kyiv region.”

As of now, the heating system has been launched. Heat-generating facilities are supplying heat to residential buildings, and the phased launch of direct supply to homes is underway. Full heat supply is expected today.

The situation with electricity remains more complicated. The right bank of Kyiv has almost completely switched to scheduled power cuts. On the left bank, emergency power cuts are still in place. The power grid has been significantly damaged, and due to low temperatures, people are using electric heaters more actively.“We ask you to use electricity sparingly while the power grid is being restored after the shelling,” the head of government urged.

"We are doing everything possible to increase the supply of electricity as quickly as possible. The necessary coordination with generating companies and all relevant services has been carried out. The government is providing all the necessary support. We expect the capital to switch to scheduled power supply schedules by the end of the day," Svyrydenko said.

The Prime Minister added that restoration work is also continuing in the Kyiv region. Power has already been restored to 275,000 households, and“we expect people to have light in their homes by the end of the day.”

“Energy companies have managed to quickly eliminate the cause of the forced emergency blackouts in several regions,” according to a Ukrenergo statement.

At the same time, according to Ukrenergo, emergency blackouts will continue on the left bank of the Kyiv region and in some areas of Kyiv.

The reason for the forced outages is the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The company noted that up-to-date information will be posted on the official social media pages of the regional power distribution companies.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration stated that due to emergency power outages, water supply, heating, and electric transport systems in the capital have been shut down.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Energy stated that the situation with electricity supply in Kyiv and the Kyiv region had been stabilize d.

