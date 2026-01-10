SIR Seems To Be Meant For Deletion, Not Inclusion: Mamata Questions Intent In Letter To CEC

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 10 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state is being carried out with the sole objective of deleting and excluding names of existing voters, rather than correcting errors or including new voters.

In her letter, the Chief Minister has clarified that her observation in the matter is because of the manner in which the Commission had been categorizing voters under the“logical discrepancy” category and summoning them for hearings on claims and objections on the draft voters list, causing inconvenience and harassment for genuine and innocent voters.

“The objective seems neither of correction nor of inclusion in the electoral rolls but solely of deletion and of exclusion. This is unprecedented, deeply unfortunate, and strikes at the very core of our democratic polity -- one that thrives on the ideals and values enshrined in our Constitution,” the letter of the Chief Minister said.

Interestingly, the otherwise computer-printed letter includes a handwritten note by the Chief Minister, in which she remarked that she was aware that her letter might not elicit a response from the CEC.“Though I know that you won't reply and clarify, my duty is to inform you of the details,” read the handwritten note.

In the letter, the Chief Minister further alleged that the manner in which the Commission was conducting the revision exercise reflected a disturbing pattern of political bias and autocratic highhandedness by an institution that was expected to function as a constitutional authority.

“The ECI appears to have descended to a level that is difficult to comprehend and deeply alarming for any democratic society,” the Chief Minister's letter read.

The Chief Minister also accused the Commission of unilaterally engaging observers and micro-observers without adequate training or expertise for such a specialized and sensitive exercise.

She claimed several of them were acting beyond their mandate and without basic standards of civility.“There are disturbing reports of common citizens being branded as 'desh drohi' by some observers and subjected to verbal abuse without any provocation,” Banerjee wrote.

She further objected to the Election Commission seeking security cover for these observers at a time when the state police is already stretched due to the ongoing Gangasagar Mela, stressing that the police's primary responsibility is to protect ordinary citizens.