Indonesia, Turkey announce expansion of defense cooperation


2026-01-10 08:10:29
(MENAFN) Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced Friday that defense cooperation between Türkiye and Indonesia will be expanded through a new agreement, following a joint meeting of foreign and defense ministers from both countries in Ankara.

Speaking alongside Turkish counterparts, Sjamsoeddin said the partnership will focus on enhancing education and training, boosting professionalism, building capacity, and increasing military capabilities. He also highlighted that collaboration will extend to advanced technologies, including fighter jet programs.

The Indonesian minister emphasized that both nations aim to strengthen peacekeeping efforts in Gaza, contributing to regional and global stability.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono described Türkiye as “a strategic partner” for Indonesia, noting that the high-level dialogue represents “extreme strategic importance.” Discussions also covered economic cooperation, market access for key products, and a preferential trade agreement.

Sugiono added that Türkiye and Indonesia will establish a joint fund to support cooperation in developing battery ecosystems and make joint investments in sectors such as petrochemicals, energy, mining, and other strategic projects, signaling a broader partnership beyond defense.

