Ayodhya Administration Bans Delivery Of Non-Veg Food Items Within 15-Km Radius Of Ram Temple

MENAFN - Live Mint) Following persistent complaints regarding online food platforms supplying meat-based dishes in sectors designated under the 'Panchkosi Parikrama', the Ayodhya administration on Friday prohibited the delivery of non-vegetarian food within a 15-km radius of the Ram Temple, as reported by news agency PTI.

Reports also suggested that certain hotels and homestays within Ayodhya were providing non-vegetarian meals and alcoholic beverages to visitors. Consequently, authorities have issued a rigorous warning to these establishments to immediately cease such practices.

Despite a May 2025 resolution by the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation to outlaw the sale of liquor and meat along the 14-km Ram Path - the primary route linking Ayodhya and Faizabad - residents noted that the alcohol ban remains largely unfulfilled. Over two dozen licensed outlets continue to operate along this stretch nine months later.

Addressing this delay, a municipal representative explained that while the civic body successfully shuttered meat shops on Ram Path, including those in Faizabad, acting against liquor vendors requires specific authorization from the district administration, as reported by PTI.

Assistant Food Commissioner Manik Chandra Singh said that the new delivery ban was necessary as tourists continued to source restricted items through digital apps.

"Following the complaints, the ban on online non-vegetarian food delivery has been imposed. All hotels, shopkeepers and delivery companies have been informed, and continuous monitoring will be conducted to ensure compliance," Singh added.

Recently, the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple was celebrated in Ayodhya.

On the final day of the Second Pratishtha Dwadashi ceremony on January 2, devotees performed a ritual called Tula Dan (weighing oneself against offerings) at Sita Rasoi, donating offerings equivalent to their weight. Devotees from distant places came to Sita Rasoi for Tula Dan.

"People perform Tula Dan for their well-being. Lord Ram and Lord Krishna also performed Tula Dan for the welfare of the people and for their own well-being, and this tradition continues. Tula Dan is being performed at Sita Rasoi in the same tradition. It includes rice, lentils, ghee, spices, vegetables, and fruits - all offered with complete devotion. A community kitchen (Bhandara) runs at Sita Rasoi," said Anand Shukla, manager of Sita Rasoi, according to a PTI report.