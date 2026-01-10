Security Tightened In Jammu Ahead Of Republic Day

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security arrangements have been significantly intensified across the Jammu region ahead of Republic Day, with multiple search and combing operations launched in sensitive areas to prevent any untoward incident.

Officials said joint teams of security forces are conducting extensive search operations in forest areas of Samba, Kathua and Udhampur districts. The operations are aimed at tracking suspicious movement and flushing out any potential threats in the run-up to the national celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Jammu city, police have stepped up checking at key entry and exit points. Vehicles are being thoroughly frisked, luggage is being inspected and identity cards of commuters and passengers are being verified. Officials said additional checkpoints have been established at strategic locations to further strengthen the security grid.

Security agencies said the heightened measures form part of a routine but robust security drill ahead of Republic Day, especially in view of recent incidents involving drone activity and recoveries near the International Border. Coordination among various security and intelligence agencies has been further enhanced to ensure round-the-clock surveillance.

Officials have appealed to locals to cooperate with security personnel during checking and verification procedures and urged them to immediately report any suspicious activity. They said the intensified security arrangements will remain in place over the coming days to ensure peaceful and incident-free Republic Day celebrations across the region. [KNT]