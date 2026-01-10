Bandiporagurez Road Reopened For Traffic After Snowfall
Officials said traffic has been permitted only in one direction, from Bandipora to Gurez, keeping in view the prevailing road and weather conditions. They said commuters must strictly adhere to the cut-off timing issued by the Traffic Control Police.
As per the advisory, the cut-off time from Tragbal has been fixed at 2 pm, after which no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Gurez. The decision has been taken to ensure the safety of travellers amid the risk posed by slippery stretches and possible fresh snowfall.
