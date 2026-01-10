Small Incomes, Big Independence: How Quiet Seasonal Livelihoods Power Rural Women's Incomes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) By

Srinagar- As winter tightens its grip over Kashmir, Saleema, 55, is selling the last sacks of charcoal she prepared after the apple season ended earlier this year. Stored in a corner of her home, the charcoal is sold to neighbours and familiar buyers who arrive through the day.

The earnings are modest, but carefully counted.

“I sell one sack for only Rs 300, but this is my own earning,” Saleema said.“It may not be much, but it helps me buy what we need without asking anyone.”

Across rural Kashmir, women engage in a range of seasonal, home-based livelihoods that become more visible as winter approaches. Carried out within villages and largely from home or fields, this work follows patterns women have long been familiar with.

From collecting and selling fallen apples, locally known as giraan, to making charcoal and drying winter produce, these activities form an informal economy that allows women to earn on their own terms and manage their own income.

“The income from farm produce usually goes to the men in the family,” Saleema said.

“These small things, like making charcoal from twigs or selling fallen apples, are our own work. We work hard for it, and whatever we earn from this stays with us.”

Kitchen Gardens as Income Spaces

Kitchen gardens form another important source of income for rural women during this period. Vegetables grown around homes are sold locally, adding to household cash reserves.

“I grow all kinds of vegetables in my kitchen garden, including kidney beans, chillies, leafy greens, and garlic,” said Naseema Akther, a resident of Tiken village in Pulwama district.“I do not depend entirely on my husband for money.”

She said she has saved nearly ₹10,000 from selling vegetables grown at home.“With this income, I buy household essentials and things for myself. Sometimes, I also support my husband and children with this money,” she said.