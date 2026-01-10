Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ashghal Announces Temporary Road Closure For Maintenance Works

2026-01-10 08:01:41
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority, Ashghal, announced a temporary free right and service road closure for traffic coming from Jasim Bin Hamad St and heading toward Fahad Bin Jassim Al Thani St.

The road closure will take effect from 12 midnight to 5am on Monday, January 12, 2026, and will continue until Tuesday, January 20, 2026, to implement drainage network maintenance.

During this period, Ashghal urged road users to adhere to the speed limit and use the available diversion route through nearby streets and alternative roads to reach their destinations.

The Peninsula

