Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
One In Five In Germany Has Considered Leaving - Survey


2026-01-10 07:02:57
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, Jan 10 (KUNA) -- One in five people in Germany (21 percent) say they have considered leaving the country, according to a survey conducted by the German Centre for Integration and Migration Research (DeZIM).
The study found that among Germans without a migration background, 17 percent had considered leaving, while people who themselves immigrated to Germany were twice as likely to do so, at 34 percent.
The most common motivation was the hope for a better life, cited by roughly half of those considering leaving, while people with a migration background also frequently mentioned experiences of discrimination.
Emigration considerations were highest among people with family ties to Turkiye, the Middle East and North Africa (39 percent), followed by immigrants from the former Soviet Union (31 percent) and EU countries (28 percent).
Researchers surveyed 2,933 people between summer 2024 and summer 2025. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

