Local Business Explains 'Stay Alert' Sign Seen In Tenerife Tourist Area

The sign was placed outside Sanasty Car Rental in Los Cristianos by the company's owner, Andrew, who lives on the island full-time and works closely with tourists throughout the year. He says the message is intended to encourage awareness rather than cause concern, particularly in busy holiday areas where visitors may be more relaxed.

Andrew explained that people on holiday often switch off from their usual routines, which can make them more vulnerable to opportunistic theft - something he says is common in busy tourist destinations across Europe.

He added that the sign was designed and paid for privately and is located outside his own business premises, rather than being an official notice or authority-issued warning. According to Andrew, the aim is simply to prompt a moment of awareness as people pass by, reminding them to keep personal belongings secure while enjoying their stay.

Andrew has also shared a short video on his YouTube channel



Sanasty Car Rental says it regularly offers practical advice to customers on keeping belongings safe while travelling, with the aim of helping visitors enjoy Tenerife and leave with positive memories of the island.