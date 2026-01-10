President El-Sisi Meets European Union (EU) High Representative For Foreign Affairs And Security Policy

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAIRO, Egypt, January 10, 2026/APO Group/ --

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas. The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates Dr. Badr Abdel-Atty, Head of the EU Delegation to Cairo Ambassador Angelina Eichhorst, Member of the Cabinet of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Christine O'Dwyer, EU Deputy Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa Rosamaría Gili, and EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process Christophe Bigot.

Spokesman for the Presidency Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, stated that President El-Sisi began the meeting by expressing his appreciation for the significant progress in Egyptian-European relations. The President emphasized the importance of continuing efforts to enhance all aspects of cooperation, especially following the elevation of these ties to the level of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

For her part, the EU High Representative expressed the EU's appreciation for the existing cooperation with Egypt across various fields, as reflected during the first Egypt-EU Summit held in Brussels in October 2025. She also mentioned that the second tranche of the EU financial support package for Egypt will be disbursed in the coming days.

The meeting reviewed the overall framework of relations between the two sides. President El-Sisi stressed the importance of implementing the outcomes of the first Egypt-EU Summit and fostering consultation and coordination on issues of mutual interest, particularly in the political and security domains, in support of regional security and stability. The two sides also discussed ways to advance cooperation in combating terrorism and organized crime and addressing irregular migration. President El-Sisi underscored the need to strengthen trade and investment relations between Egypt and the European Union, in light of the promising investment opportunities available in Egypt, in a way that serves the mutual interests of both sides.

Ms Kaja Kallas expressed the EU's aspiration to continue developing economic cooperation in ways that open broader prospects for bilateral relations, as well as maintaining coordination on political files of mutual concern. She praised Egypt's active role in promoting peace and stability in the region and, in this context, expressed the EU's keenness to launch the first Egypt-EU dialogue in the fields of security and defense in March 2026.

The meeting also touched on recent regional and international developments, particularly the situation in the Gaza Strip. The President expressed Egypt's appreciation for the European Union's support of Egyptian efforts aimed at reaching a ceasefire agreement. In this regard, President El-Sisi and Ms. Kallas reiterated the necessity of the full implementation of the agreement and ensuring the regular and unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid into the Strip. They also emphasized their absolute rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians from their land and the necessity to expedite the start of implementing the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza and the reconstruction process of the Strip. They reaffirmed the necessity of resuming the political process toward achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in accordance with the two-state solution.

Regarding the situation in Libya, Sudan, Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Ukraine, both sides underscored that these crises must be resolved through peaceful means in a way that preserves the unity, territorial integrity, and resources of those states and their peoples. They also affirmed the need to avoid any military escalation due to the grave repercussions it would entail for all parties.

