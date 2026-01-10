403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Protests intensifies throughout US after ICE shot woman
(MENAFN) Protests have intensified across the United States after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent fatally shot Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old Minnesota resident and mother of three, during an operation in Minneapolis. The incident occurred on Wednesday, prompting officials in the city to close schools on Thursday and Friday as a precaution against escalating unrest.
Demonstrations have continued near the Whipple federal building, where clashes between protesters and federal officers have been reported. Footage circulating on social media shows federal agents detaining at least one demonstrator amid chants of “Go home!” and “Police state!”
Protests have also taken place in New York City, where demonstrators gathered near the World Trade Center during a news conference by the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, following marches at Foley Square the previous evening. Additional protests are expected in cities including Washington, D.C., Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
US officials, including President Donald Trump, have claimed the shooting was a defensive act intended to prevent Good from using her vehicle to harm officers. However, witnesses, video footage, and statements from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz have raised doubts about that account, suggesting that Good may have been attempting to flee rather than intentionally threatening federal agents. Multiple videos appear to show her vehicle stopped in the street, with unmarked federal vehicles nearby, and indicate that the officer who fired was not directly in the path of her SUV when shots were fired.
The incident has sparked a nationwide debate over federal immigration enforcement tactics, the use of deadly force, and the relationship between federal authorities and local communities, fueling ongoing demonstrations and public concern.
Demonstrations have continued near the Whipple federal building, where clashes between protesters and federal officers have been reported. Footage circulating on social media shows federal agents detaining at least one demonstrator amid chants of “Go home!” and “Police state!”
Protests have also taken place in New York City, where demonstrators gathered near the World Trade Center during a news conference by the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, following marches at Foley Square the previous evening. Additional protests are expected in cities including Washington, D.C., Seattle, Los Angeles, and Chicago.
US officials, including President Donald Trump, have claimed the shooting was a defensive act intended to prevent Good from using her vehicle to harm officers. However, witnesses, video footage, and statements from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Governor Tim Walz have raised doubts about that account, suggesting that Good may have been attempting to flee rather than intentionally threatening federal agents. Multiple videos appear to show her vehicle stopped in the street, with unmarked federal vehicles nearby, and indicate that the officer who fired was not directly in the path of her SUV when shots were fired.
The incident has sparked a nationwide debate over federal immigration enforcement tactics, the use of deadly force, and the relationship between federal authorities and local communities, fueling ongoing demonstrations and public concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment