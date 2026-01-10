403
Israel attacks multiple parts of Gaza
(MENAFN) Israeli forces launched a series of air and artillery attacks across multiple parts of the Gaza Strip early Saturday, marking fresh breaches of a ceasefire agreement that has been in effect since October 2025.
According to local accounts cited by reports, Israeli artillery fire targeted eastern sections of Gaza City, areas designated under Israeli control within the framework of the ceasefire arrangement.
Reports also said an Israeli fighter jet carried out an airstrike on a site in the northern Gaza Strip, while a military helicopter fired toward eastern zones of the town of Jabalia.
In the south, Israeli aircraft struck the city of Rafah, as Israeli military vehicles opened fire on locations north of the city, which remains entirely under Israeli control.
Since October 2023, Israeli military operations have resulted in the deaths of more than 71,400 people, the majority of them women and children, and left over 171,000 others wounded. The prolonged offensive has caused widespread devastation across the enclave.
Despite the ceasefire agreement, continued Israeli attacks have reportedly killed 424 Palestinians and injured 1,189 others, according to figures released by health authorities.
