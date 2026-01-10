403
Trump says major oil profits are to be made
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Friday that significant financial gains are expected following discussions with senior executives from the global energy sector about future oil activity in Venezuela.
Speaking to reporters after a closed-door meeting with more than a dozen leaders from major oil companies, Trump described the talks as highly successful. “It was a great meeting we had today with the biggest companies anywhere in the world,” he said, adding, “They're going to be going in with hundreds of billions of dollars and drilling oil.” He also remarked that “a lot of money is going to be made.”
The comments followed a US military operation carried out in the early hours of Jan. 3, which resulted in the detention of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores. Both were removed from Venezuela and transferred to the United States, where they are currently facing charges related to drugs and weapons. According to court proceedings, the two have denied all accusations.
Trump suggested that the developments would have positive regional repercussions, stating: “Everybody’s going to be happy in South America, everybody.” He added, “What we've done is, some people would say it's a miracle, actually, what was done. Venezuela is happy. I think they're all going to be happy.”
Meanwhile, according to official statements, the Venezuelan authorities announced on Friday the launch of what they described as an initial diplomatic effort aimed at restoring relations with Washington following Maduro’s capture. In a statement, the government said: “For the purpose of addressing this situation within the framework of international law, and in strict adherence to the principles of national sovereignty and the Bolivarian Diplomacy of Peace, the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela has decided to initiate an exploratory process of a diplomatic nature with the Government of the United States of America.”
Despite this announcement, Caracas continued to strongly condemn the US operation, characterizing it as “criminal, illegitimate, and illegal aggression.” Venezuelan officials said the action resulted in the deaths of more than 100 civilians and military personnel and argued that it constituted a violation of international law.
