Syria concludes security operation in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood
(MENAFN) The Syrian Army stated on Saturday that it has concluded a comprehensive security operation in Aleppo’s Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, following heightened confrontations with the YPG/SDF armed group.
According to official statements cited by reports, the Army’s Operations Command called on residents in the area “to remain in their homes and not go outside, due to SDF and PKK terrorist elements hiding among them.” Authorities indicated that civilians may contact personnel deployed in the area in emergency situations or to report suspicious activity.
Reports also quoted a security source as saying: “Internal Security Forces have begun entering the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, in coordination with army forces, to complete search and security operations.”
In parallel, security officials confirmed that senior local commanders conducted field visits to the neighborhood, during which they met with residents to assess conditions on the ground.
State media reports further indicated that security units have been positioned in the eastern sections of Sheikh Maqsoud, following the Operations Command’s declaration that the area had undergone a full sweep.
Aleppo’s governor said that the responsible authorities “are continuing their field operations around the clock to stabilize security and ensure the return of normal life in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods.” He reiterated this message in a public statement, saying: “The relevant authorities are continuing their field operations around the clock to stabilize security and ensure the return of normal life in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighborhoods.”
In additional remarks shared publicly, the governor urged residents to follow official guidance, stating: “We call on our citizens to fully adhere to the instructions issued by the competent authorities.” He also confirmed that restrictions on movement remain in effect, adding: “We affirm the continuation of the curfew in the areas announced by the Operations Command until further directives are issued.”
Addressing families displaced by the violence, he said: “We ask our displaced citizens not to head to the mentioned neighborhoods at the present time, except after prior coordination with the Aleppo Response Committee, in order to ensure their safety and organize their safe return.”
Since Tuesday, the YPG/SDF group has reportedly carried out shelling targeting residential districts, civilian infrastructure, and Syrian Army positions across Aleppo. These attacks have resulted in nine fatalities and left 55 others injured, while forcing approximately 165,000 residents to flee the Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods.
Earlier, on March 10, 2025, the Syrian presidency announced that an agreement had been signed to integrate the SDF into state institutions, underscoring Syria’s territorial integrity and rejecting any efforts aimed at fragmentation.
