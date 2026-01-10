403
Fidan says YPG/SDF armed group alters its stance
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated on Friday that the YPG/SDF armed group alters its stance only when confronted with coercive measures.
Speaking in a live televised interview, as cited by reports, Fidan said: “Everyone sees and knows that (the YPG/SDF) is an actor that only changes its position when it faces force, when force is applied.”
He explained that the group’s conduct is shaped by its structural links, adding: “As an extension of the PKK, the SDF has this characteristic feature: it has no chance of doing anything through dialogue on its own without force or the threat of force. It either has to see force or face the threat of force,” referring to the current situation in Syria.
Fidan also highlighted what he described as the group’s rigid approach toward the Damascus government. He said: “They say, ‘If I do not accept, I will call other regional and global actors to my side; I have developed certain things with them through the story of the so-called fight against DAESH.’ Because of that narrative, there are meetings with some senators, and so on. They have ongoing contacts with Israel as well.”
Underlining that such tactics will not yield results, the foreign minister stressed: “These relations will not take you anywhere. What you need to do is to seek genuine solutions with the genuine people of the region.”
He further criticized what he described as contradictory messaging by the group, stating: “These maximalist attitudes, these deceptive moves -- constantly saying you are in favor of agreement and dialogue while in reality doing the exact opposite, not changing your hard-core position by even a centimeter -- everyone sees and knows that it is an actor that changes position only when it sees force or when force is applied.”
Fidan concluded by noting that he had raised these concerns from the outset, adding that relevant institutions, including Turkish intelligence bodies and diplomatic channels, have consistently conveyed this position to their counterparts.
