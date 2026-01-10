MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in high-performance commercial, industrial, and sports lighting, announces the Best BAA Qualified Lighting for 2026. Selecting lighting for commercial, industrial, and public projects requires adherence to the Buy American Act (BAA), ensuring lighting and poles are American-made and compliant. The top-rated BAA qualified lighting combines long-lasting performance, versatile design, and advanced LED technology to meet project needs. Access Fixtures highlights four leading luminaires, LUVO, CUDL, URZO, and EMBU, that deliver reliable illumination and durability for 2026.

What is the Best BAA-Qualified LED Bollard Light for 2026?

LUVO LED Bollard Light offers unparalleled versatility for pathways, landscapes, and pedestrian areas. Available in 11W, 17W, and 24W versions, LUVO comes in multiple styles, including round dome top, flat top, square, and louvered designs with options for polycarbonate or 590nm Amber LEDs. LUVO is L70-rated at over 147,000 hours, providing years of maintenance-free operation. Louvered Optics reflect light downward, reducing glare for pedestrians. Made with extruded aluminum housing, polycarbonate lenses, and an IP65 rating, LUVO's combination of style, durability, and advanced optics makes it an ideal choice for BAA-compliant outdoor lighting installations.

What is the Best BAA-Qualified LED Wall Pack for 2026?

CUDL LED Full Cutoff Wall Pack is engineered for high walls and commercial buildings such as airports, medical facilities, universities, schools, and retail centers. Wattages range from 28W to 188W, offering scalable illumination. Its Full Cutoff Design minimizes up-light and light trespass, helping meet local lighting ordinances. CUDL features EXTREME-LIFE Performance, L70-rated at 646,000 hours, ideal for hot climates or hard-to-reach locations. Type 4 Optics maximizes coverage between wall packs, delivering uniform, high-quality light.

What is the Best BAA-Qualified LED Post Top Light for 2026?

URZO LED Post-Top Light provides exceptional visibility for streets, pathways, parking areas, and outdoor spaces. Available in 39W, 68W, and 86W versions, URZO is built for durability and ease of maintenance. URZO is L70-rated at 473,000 hours, offering years of virtually maintenance-free operation. Lens options include Clear or Opal UV-stabilized polycarbonate array lenses with vandal-resistant outer conical covers. Its premium build includes die-cast aluminum housing, IP66 wet location rating, and integrated surge protection, ensuring reliable performance in extreme weather.

What is the Best BAA-Qualified LED High Bay Light for 2026?

EMBU LED High Bay Light is ideal for industrial applications with high ceilings, including military hangars, large aircraft facilities, and manufacturing centers. Available in 179W, 275W, and 296W versions, EMBU combines high-output illumination with durability. It is suitable for ceilings from 16 to 30 feet and environments up to 122°F. EMBU features EXTREME-LIFE Performance, L70-rated at 302,000 hours, offering long-term, maintenance-free operation. Its superb durability includes die-cast aluminum housing with heat sinks, an IP65 rating, and 6kV surge protection.

“Access Fixtures' best BAA Qualified Lighting for 2026 features precision engineering with advanced LED technology, offering superior performance and longevity. Each fixture is tailored to meet specific application demands while prioritizing energy efficiency and sustainability, setting them apart in 2026,” said Access Fixtures' CEO, Steven Rothschild.

This collection showcases integrated features like American-made BAA compliance, Type 4 Optics, Full Cutoff designs, and EXTREME-LIFE longevity up to L70 @ 646,000 hours. These fixtures deliver dependable, energy-efficient illumination for bollards, wall packs, post-tops, and high-bay applications across commercial and public projects.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is a leading provider of high-performance lighting solutions, committed to delivering innovative products that redefine industry standards. Focusing on sustainability, quality, and versatility, Access Fixtures manufactures various lighting fixtures designed to meet diverse needs across various applications. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at .