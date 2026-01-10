WPL 2026: Giants Field First UPW Coach On 'Steal' Player Deals

Gujarat Giants captain Meg Lanning has won the toss and decided to field first against UP Warriorz in the second match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season.

The second match between Gujarat and Warriorz is being held at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

UPW Coach on Strategic Acquisitions

Ahead of UP Warriorz' opening clash against WPL 2025, speaking to JioHotstar Head Coach Abhishek Nayar discussed the strategic acquisition of key players, including Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone, at the WPL 2025 auction, which was held on November 27.

UPW retained Team India all-rounder Deepti Sharma for Rs 3.2 crore ahead of the fourth WPL season.

On Deepti Sharma

Speaking on JioHotstar, Abhishek Nayar shared his thoughts on securing Deepti Sharma, saying that she has been a consistent performer for years and acquiring her in the auction for Rs 3.5 crore was a rare bargain. He added that she was always a priority, and the team is delighted to have her back.

"You rarely get a player who has performed consistently for so many years. Our thought process was simply to see how the auction unfolded. In many ways, our first retention was at Rs 3.5 crore, so getting her was essentially a steal for us. Deepti was always a priority. It's a steal you don't often see in Indian cricket. We're always happy to have her back," Nayar said.

On Sophie Ecclestone

Ecclestone was secured by the Warriorz through the Right To Match (RTM) card for Rs 85 lakh. Nayar said that Sophie Ecclestone was a surprise bargain in the auction, as they expected to spend Rs 1.8 crore but secured her for Rs 85 lakh.

"I think most players went for the numbers we had prepared for. But Sophie Ecclestone was a surprise for us. She's a marquee player and someone who has delivered for years. I had kept Rs 1.8 crore in mind, so getting her at Rs 85 lakh was a big surprise. I believe the timing worked in our favour," the UPW coach said.

Playing XIs

Teams: UP Warriorz Women (Playing XI): Deandra Dottin, Meg Lanning(c), Phoebe Litchfield, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat(w), Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Shikha Pandey, Kranti Gaud.

Gujarat Giants Women (Playing XI): Sophie Devine, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner(c), Anushka Sharma, Kanika Ahuja, Bharti Fulmali, Georgia Wareham, Kashvee Gautam, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh Thakur.

