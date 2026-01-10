Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Water Supply, Heating, And Electric Transport Stopped In Kyiv Due To Emergency Power Outage

Water Supply, Heating, And Electric Transport Stopped In Kyiv Due To Emergency Power Outage


2026-01-10 06:04:44
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported this on its Telegram channel.

“Following orders from NPC Ukrenergo, an emergency power outage has been implemented in the city. Water supply, heating, and electric transport systems have been suspended. Energy companies are currently carrying out restoration work,” the message says.

Read also: One civilian killed and two wounded in Donetsk region in 24 hours

As reported by Ukrinform, the DTEK Group stated that emergency power cuts have been reintroduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv regio on the orders of Ukrenergo.

Photo: unsplash

MENAFN10012026000193011044ID1110580695



UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search