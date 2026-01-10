Water Supply, Heating, And Electric Transport Stopped In Kyiv Due To Emergency Power Outage
“Following orders from NPC Ukrenergo, an emergency power outage has been implemented in the city. Water supply, heating, and electric transport systems have been suspended. Energy companies are currently carrying out restoration work,” the message says.Read also: One civilian killed and two wounded in Donetsk region in 24 hours
As reported by Ukrinform, the DTEK Group stated that emergency power cuts have been reintroduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv regio on the orders of Ukrenergo.
Photo: unsplash
