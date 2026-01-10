NIA Files Charge Sheet Against 2 More In Assam I-Day Bomb Seizure Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) named two more accused in the Assam Independence Day IED seizure case of 2024 in a supplementary charge sheet filed in a Special Court in Guwahati, an official said on Saturday.

In its supplementary charge sheet filed before the NIA Special Court on Friday, the anti-terror agency indicted Bhargab Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi under various sections of the IPC, Explosive Substance Act, and UA(P) Act.

With the naming of two more accused, the total number of accused chargesheeted in the case has risen to five, as NIA had earlier, in June last year, charged three other accused in the case.

The freshly named two accused, both residents of Dibrugarh district of Assam, were arrested in June 2025 by the NIA.

Earlier, the NIA took over the case from the Dispur police in September 2024.

The NIA investigations revealed that the two men had provided terror funds to the chargesheeted accused Jahnu Boruah, who had confessed to planting four of the 11 IEDs that were seized by the police in August 2024.

The IEDs had been planted as part of a protest and Independence Day boycott call given by ULFA(I) chief Paresh Baruah.

The Assam Police had initially registered the case, relating to the ULFA (I) conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India by attempting to carry out multiple IED blasts across Assam, at Dispur police station.

The NIA, which took over the investigation into the case from Dispur police in September 2024, had in June 2025 chargesheeted three accused in the case under various sections of the BNS, UA(P) Act and the Explosives Substance Act.

The three chargesheeted accused included Paresh Baruah alias Paresh Asom alias Kamruj Zaman Khan alias Nur-uz-Zaman alias Zaman Bhai alias Pradip alias Paban Baruah, chairman and SS Commander-in-Chief of the proscribed terrorist groups ULFA-I.

The other two accused named in the charge sheet were Abhijit Gogoi alias Abhijeet Gogoi alias Aishang Asom and Jahnu Boruah alias Arnob Asom alias Huntu.

Earlier in the month, ULFA-I claimed that its Eastern headquarters in Myanmar had been targeted by the Indian Army with drones in the early hours -- a claim denied by the Army. The proscribed outfit in a press statement claimed that in these cross-border strikes, their 19 cadres were killed, and another 19 were injured.