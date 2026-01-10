Landit.Ai Welcomes Briana Atkins To Marketing Team

MENAFN - GetNews)



New hire brings editorial and media production experience to support brand and content strategy

New York, NY - Landit, an AI-powered interview coaching platform, announced today that Briana Atkins has joined the company, contributing to marketing strategy, social media, and content development as the company continues to scale its user-facing communications.

Briana brings a background in writing, media production, and editorial work, supporting Landit's marketing initiatives and brand storytelling efforts. In her role, she contributes to content strategy, social media execution, and messaging that helps users better understand and engage with Landit's AI-driven interview preparation tools.

Her professional experience includes roles at Late Night with Seth Meyers, Annie Leibovitz Studio, Brainwash Media, and The Knockturnal, where she worked across editorial strategy, content creation, and production for digital and media platforms.

Briana holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Macaulay Honors College at the City College of New York and is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Integrated Marketing & Communications at New York University.

“I'm excited to be part of the Landit team and to help shape how we communicate with our users,” Briana said.“Marketing is storytelling, and Landit is doing work that genuinely helps people feel more confident and prepared in their careers.”

About Landit

Landit is an AI-powered interview coaching platform designed to help people master the modern interview through real-time, personalized feedback. Using advanced voice, facial, and behavioral analysis, Landit enables learners to strengthen communication skills, build confidence, and prepare effectively for digital-age hiring processes. The platform serves job seekers, universities, and organizations committed to expanding access to career readiness and empowering individuals to succeed in today's evolving workforce.

