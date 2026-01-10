Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

MEA EXPOSES Trump's Misleading Claims Over India-US Trade Deal, Refutes 'Sir Remark'


2026-01-10 05:00:48
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

MEA exposed US President Donald Trump's misleading claims over India-US trade deal. MEA's Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal refuted Trump's remark, in which he said PM Modi 'Sir, may I see you'. He went on to call US Commerce Secretary, Howard Lutnick's description of how the deal went off track during the negations 'not accurate'. Lutnick, in an interview, as said that Trump expected PM Modi to call him, which PM Modi didn't, which led to the collapse of the negotiations.

MENAFN10012026007385015968ID1110580570



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search