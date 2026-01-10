SIT Report Alleges Plot To Frame Fadnavis, Shinde In Criminal Case

A recent Special Investigation Team (SIT) report submitted to the Maharashtra Home Department has triggered fresh political and administrative tremors. The report alleges an attempt to falsely implicate Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in a criminal case during the previous regime, when Fadnavis was Leader of the Opposition and Shinde was a minister in Uddhav Thackeray's cabinet.

SIT Alleges Conspiracy, Recommends Action

The findings of the SIT led by former DGP Rashmi Shukla, compiled after months of inquiry, suggest that the revival of an old 2016 police case in Thane district was not a routine legal exercise but part of a calculated effort to target the two senior leaders, LoP and Cabinet Minister of the time. According to the report, several police officers were pressured to shape the investigation to justify action against Fadnavis and Shinde, despite a lack of substantive evidence. The SIT, in its final report, recommended criminal action against former Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey and two other senior officers associated with the case at the time.

Audio Recordings Examined as Evidence

The report points to internal communications, recorded conversations, and inconsistencies in official records as indicators of undue influence on the investigation process. One of the key elements examined by the SIT was a set of audio recordings provided by the original complainant. These recordings allegedly capture discussions among senior officers on how the case should proceed, including references to arresting political leaders. Investigators noted that such conversations raised serious concerns about misuse of authority and political interference in policing.

Politically Motivated Reopening of Old Case

The case concerns a land dispute registered nearly a decade ago. Although it had remained dormant for years, it was reopened during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, prompting allegations that the timing and manner of the investigation were politically motivated.

The SIT report also flags irregularities in police documentation, including vehicle movement logs, suggesting possible tampering or record destruction. The report was submitted by outgoing DGP Rashmi Shukla shortly before her retirement, adding further significance to its conclusions. Political circles are now closely watching the state government's next steps, as the findings raise uncomfortable questions about the use of state machinery for political ends.

Case History and Extortion Allegations

The 2016 case concerned a partnership dispute between 2 businesses, Businessman Shyam Sundar Aggarwal and Sanjay Punamiya. According to records, this case was investigated and documents were filed before the court in 2017 itself, but in 2021, Sanjay Pandey ordered for reopening and re-investigation of this case and according to the allegations this reopening and re-investigation of the case was actually to target Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

Later, when the regime changed and the BJP-Shivsena Mahayuti alliance came into power, Sanjay Punia made an allegation against DGP and Mumbai Commissioner Sanjay Pandey that by reopening the case, Sanjay Pandey tried to extort money from him. On Sanjay Punamiya's complaint, an FIR for extortion was filed against Sanjay Pandey and others in 2024. During the investigation into the same case, ACP Sardar Patil confessed to the investigating team that he was pressurised by Sanjay Pandey and other officers to frame then LoP Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

SIT Submits Final Report Before DGP's Retirement

After these allegations came to light, the matter was raised by BJP leader, Praveen Darekar, in Maharashtra legislative Council, after which government announced to constitute an SIT in the matter, which was led by Now now-retired DGP of Maharashtra. Rashmi Shukla the SIT, continued with its investigation for many months and just before her retirement. Rashmi Shukla submitted her report to the Home Secretary of Maharashtra and recommended criminal action against Sanjay Pandey and other officers involved in the conspiracy to frame Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and others in this case. (ANI)

