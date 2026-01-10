Somnath Swabhiman Parv Concludes With Grand Mantra Chanting In Jamnagar

Grand Spiritual Observances in Jamnagar

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) As part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv, a grand religious programme featuring 72 hours of Akhand mantra chanting was organised at the historically and mythologically significant Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Jamnagar. The spiritual observances concluded here on Saturday, drawing large participation from devotees and dignitaries.The programme included continuous chanting of Vedic mantras by learned Brahmins, creating an atmosphere of devotion and serenity within the temple parisar. Alongside the Akhand mantra chanting, satsang, bhajans, and Maha Aarti were organised throughout the three-day event.

Every evening, a grand Maha Aarti was performed, evoking deep spiritual emotions among devotees. The satsang sessions featured the sacred chants "Namah Shivaya" and "Om Namah Shivaya," further enriching the spiritual environment and offering devotees an opportunity for collective prayer and reflection.

The event was graced by Jamnagar MLA Shri Divyesh Akbari, Deputy Mayor Smt. Krishnaben Sodha, Standing Committee Chairman, Shri Nilesh Kagathara, senior leader, Binaben Kothari, corporators, other local leaders, and a large number of devotees. The presence of public representatives heightened the occasion's significance.

Organisers said the religious programme under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv aimed to strengthen spiritual values, cultural heritage, and collective faith. Devotees expressed that the continuous chanting and daily Maha Aarti brought peace, positivity, and a sense of divine connection, making the event a memorable spiritual experience for the city.

Earlier, Junagadh MLA Sanjay Kardiya also joined the Ministers in the chanting. Rajkot MLA Darshita Shah also offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev. The spiritual programme under the Somnath Swabhiman Parv further strengthened faith, culture, and self-respect. The dignitaries offered prayers at Somnath Mahadev for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the state's people.

Cultural Programme in Gandhinagar

A cultural programme was held as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Friday. With a divine blend of the sounds of the waves, Somnath, and temple music, the programme filled the atmosphere with spiritual and cultural energy.

Renowned singers Kirti Sagathia and Karsan Sagathia performed soulful Mahadev bhajans, garbas, and popular songs. Each performance reflected devotion, culture, and folk spirit, engaging the audience deeply.

Artist Hardik Dave also captivated the audience with Shiva stuti, Shiva bhajans, and Panbai's bhajans, creating a devotional mood with the ektara. At the end, Rajbha Gadhvi presented folk literature and recounted the history of Somnath, blending devotion to Shiva with patriotism. Pilgrims and locals enjoyed a spiritual atmosphere that highlighted Gujarat's rich culture and traditions.

The event was attended by Cabinet Minister Jitubhai Vaghani, Dr Praduman Vaja, Member of Parliament Rajesh Chudasama, MLA Bhagvan Barad, senior leader Shiva Solanki, along with a large number of devotees.

PM Modi to Participate in Somnath Event

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Somnath Swabhiman Parv on Saturday. At around 8 PM, PM Modi will participate in Omkar Mantra chanting, and thereafter he will view the Drone show at Somnath temple. (ANI)

