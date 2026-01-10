J&K Police Crack Whip On Unregistered Hotels, Guesthouses, Homestays In Srinagar

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Saturday that it has taken action against unregistered hotels, guesthouse and homestays in Srinagar.

A police statement said, "Srinagar Police, in coordination with Tourist Police Station Srinagar, conducted a verification and inspection drive across the city to ensure compliance with statutory norms by homestays, hotels and guest houses.

During the drive, several establishments were found operating without a valid registration from the competent authorities.

"These included hotels Essar, ABC Residency, Gani, and Aksa, and homestays Al Habib, Golden Moon, and Divine Holiday. Fines were imposed on the violators for operating without mandatory registration. Additionally, preventive action under Sections 126/170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) shall be initiated against the owners of all such unregistered establishments," it said.

Srinagar Police have advised all owners and operators of homestays, hotels, and guest houses to strictly comply with the prescribed legal requirements and ensure timely registration with the concerned authorities to avoid legal action.

Such verification and enforcement drives will continue in the future to ensure adherence to regulations and to promote safe, lawful, and responsible tourism in the district, the statement added.

In December 2025, a hotel and a homestay in Srinagar faced legal action for failing to report the stay of an Israeli national and other foreign guests to the authorities, as required by the mandatory Form-C submission rules.

It is legal for foreign nationals, including Israelis, to stay in hotels in Srinagar, provided that the accommodation facility follows the government's mandatory reporting requirements. Mandatory Form-C: All hotels, guesthouses, houseboats, and homestay operators in India are required to submit an online Form-C to the Foreigners Registration Office (FRO) within 24 hours of a foreign guest's arrival.

Srinagar Police recently conducted inspections and registered several First Information Reports (FIRs) against various lodging facilities for violating these norms.

An IMY Homestay owner in the Lal Bazar area was specifically booked for deliberately concealing the stay of an Israeli national named Starobinsky Lior and others.