UAE: 'King Of Planets' Jupiter Can Be Seen With Naked Eye This Weekend How To Watch

Astronomy enthusiasts across the UAE are in for a celestial treat on Saturday evening as Jupiter reaches opposition, a rare and highly anticipated event that offers one of the best opportunities of the year to observe the giant planet.

Jupiter will reach opposition on January 10, meaning it will be positioned directly opposite the Sun from Earth. During this alignment, the planet rises in the east at sunset, shines at its brightest, and appears larger and closer than at any other time of the year. According to Khadijah Hariri of the Dubai Astronomy Group (DAG), the phenomenon is among the most exciting events on the astronomical calendar.

“The planet will appear brighter, bigger, and closer to Earth than usual,” she said, adding that Jupiter's prominent features, including its cloud bands and largest moons, become easier to observe during opposition.

Often referred to as the largest planet in the solar system, Jupiter is more than 11 times wider than Earth and is known for its powerful magnetic field, iconic Great Red Spot, and dozens of moons. While opposition occurs roughly once every 13 months, each event provides a unique opportunity for both amateur and experienced skywatchers to appreciate the planet's scale and brilliance.

How and where to watch

Weather and astronomy enthusiast Muhammed Sajjad, popularly known as the UAE Weatherman, explained that the event is the result of precise cosmic alignment.“Opposition happens when the Sun, Earth, and Jupiter line up perfectly, with Earth in the middle,” he said.“Because of this geometry, Jupiter reflects maximum sunlight towards us, making it brighter than any star in the night sky.”

Sajjad advised observers to begin watching shortly after sunset and look towards the eastern horizon.“You should look for a steady, creamy-coloured light that does not flicker,” he said.“It can be spotted with the naked eye, but binoculars will enhance the view. Visibility will be even better in desert areas away from city lights.”

For those seeking a deeper experience, DAG will host a ticketed public observation event at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library starting at 6.30pm.“Our goal is to make astronomy accessible to everyone,” Khadija said.“Participants will be able to observe Jupiter and its moons through telescopes while learning about the science behind this remarkable event.”