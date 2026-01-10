ADNEC Group Prepares To Host And Organise Over 190 Events In H1 2026, Driving Business Tourism In Abu Dhabi

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, January 2026: Following its most successful year to date in 2025, ADNEC Group, a Modon company, is gearing up for a strong first half (H1) of 2026, with a packed calendar of exhibitions, conferences, meetings and social events within its UAE-based venues. This strong line-up of events demonstrates the Group's commitment to supporting business tourism in Abu Dhabi and economic diversification.

In H1, ADNEC Group will host and organise 192 events of all types across its UAE-based venues, from exhibitions and conferences to special events, supporting a wide range of industries and strategic sectors, including healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and technology, as well as sustainability and energy, defence and security, leisure and entertainment. This period will also feature consumer and lifestyle exhibitions, a vibrant cultural programme, and a diverse range of public, commercial, and special events designed to strengthen community engagement.

ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi is gearing up for a busy season with 125 events scheduled at the venue during the first half of the year, while ADNEC Centre Al Ain will hold 67 events. 12 new events will be held in the Middle East for the first time, including the IAAPA Expo Middle East, the first Emirates International Congress on Artificial Intelligence, M&I Expo Abu Dhabi, Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi, the World Customs Organization (WCO) Technology Conference and Exhibition 2026, and IBS Mena 2026. These events highlight ADNEC Group's role as a leading venue and strategic partner for major gatherings in the region.

The year begins with Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), which runs from 11 – 15 January. As part of the event, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will host more than 50,000 attendees, over 450 exhibitors, and 300 speakers, connecting industry leaders and policymakers to accelerate progress toward net zero. Several events will take place within the venue during ADSW, attracting global sustainability leaders and heads of state to gatherings such as the World Future Energy Summit from 13 – 15 January, the Green Hydrogen Summit and the Youth 4 Sustainability Forum and Hub.

The Ataya Exhibition from 12 – 17 January, will feature women's fashion and jewellery in support of charitable causes. Additionally, the Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards Ceremony on 13 January will honour winners making significant real-world impacts in categories including Health, Food, Energy, Water, Climate Action, and Global High Schools.

The seventh edition of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition (UMEX) and the Simulation and Training Exhibition (SimTEX) will take place from 20 – 22 January, showcasing the latest in autonomous systems for civil and defence sectors. Organised by ADNEC Group in association with the Ministry of Defence, UMEX and SimTEX bring together innovators, decision-makers and exhibitors to highlight breakthroughs in air, land, sea and other autonomous domains, fostering collaboration, business growth and the future of autonomy.

Lifestyle and culture will be in the spotlight with Al Thuraya Exhibitions from 25 – 29 January, focusing on trends in fashion, jewellery and home accessories, while the Gulf Bride Show from 27 – 31 January will unite designers, artists, and manufacturers with audiences eager to discover the latest bridal trends.

From 6 – 15 February, ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi will welcome the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, offering the ultimate celebration of inclusivity, community and healthy lifestyles. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Poetry Festival 2026 will take place from 9 – 13 February, celebrating the richness of Arabic poetry, bringing together renowned poets, emerging talents, and enthusiasts for a series of performances that highlight language, heritage, and creative expression.

During Ramadan, Capital Majlis will return to both ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, offering a premium venue and gathering space for residents, visitors and UAE companies to enjoy iftar and suhoor with family, friends and colleagues in a traditional Ramadan atmosphere.

Late March and early April will feature major industry events, such as the first Emirates International Congress on Artificial Intelligence and Visionary Leadership in Transforming Healthcare, and the IAAPA Expo Middle East 2026 from 31 March – 2 April, which will gather the global attractions and leisure community in Abu Dhabi. The Paper & Tissue Show will spotlight innovations and trends across the sector. The Money Expo Abu Dhabi brings together investors, traders, fintech innovators, and financial institutions to explore the future of finance from 8 – 9 April, fostering networking and collaboration across global financial markets.

For the first time in the Arab region, the Terra World Congress will be held from 13 – 16 April 2026 at the ADNEC Centre Al Ain. Over four days, the congress will bring together global experts to explore the conservation of earthen architectural, archaeological, and cultural landscape heritage, as well as contemporary earthen architecture. The event will feature talks, side events, and activities that highlight the latest research findings and best practices in the study and preservation of earthen heritage.

In April, the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition will serve as a strategic platform, bringing together farmers, investors, experts, government agencies, and research institutions to exchange knowledge and showcase the latest innovations in sustainable agriculture. The event aims to strengthen public–private partnerships, boost local farm production, and encourage youth participation, supporting the growth and sustainability of the UAE's agricultural sector.

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair returns from 11 – 20 April, enhancing its global profile with engaging speakers, diverse themes, and thought-provoking sessions. The M&I Expo Abu Dhabi, launching from 14 – 16 April, will unite the global elite of the MICE industry for the first time in the Middle East. The Middle East Film & Games Con (MEFCC), a highly anticipated event, will run from 24 – 26 April, while the 15United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice will convene from 25 – 30 April, advancing crime prevention and the rule of law under the theme“Protecting People and Planet, Achieving the 2030 Agenda in the Digital Age.”

The fifth edition of Make it in the Emirates is scheduled to take place from 4 – 7 May, further advancing the nation's industrial ambitions. Since relocating to the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi in 2025 and with ADNEC Group joining as an organiser, the event has experienced remarkable growth: a 20-fold increase in visitors, a 16-fold rise in exhibitors, and a fivefold expansion in floor space. The 2026 edition is set to build on this momentum, aiming for even greater success while contributing to the development of a diversified, competitive, and knowledge-based economy.

AI Everything Abu Dhabi will begin on 11 May 2026 with a summit bringing together global AI leaders, followed by an exhibition on 12 – 13 May that will showcase breakthroughs from major tech companies and startups, driving cross-sector collaboration and real-world AI adoption. Additionally, as part of AI Everything Abu Dhabi, AI Cyber Valley will bring together the AI ecosystem, uniting leading innovators, investors and startups, to address emerging threats, advance defence capabilities and reimagine digital security across industries.

International Security and National Resilience, the region's most trusted platform for national and cyber security stakeholders, will take place from 19 – 21 May, while IntraLogisteX Abu Dhabi, taking place simultaneously, will bring together providers of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions with professionals from across the region.

H1 will conclude with Abu Dhabi Summer Sports in June, the largest indoor sporting event of its kind in the region, providing a cool environment for the community of Abu Dhabi to remain active throughout the summer months.

With this dynamic and diverse schedule, ADNEC Group continues to reinforce Abu Dhabi's position as a leading global destination for major events, innovation, and cultural exchange. The Group's commitment to excellence and sustainability helps ensure every event delivers outstanding value to participants, partners, and the wider community.

About Modon:

Modon is an international holding company, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX). We are at the forefront of urban innovation, creating iconic designs and experiences that continually surpass expectations. Our primary business sectors include real estate, hospitality, asset management, investments, events, and tourism. Our goal is to deliver long-term, sustainable value, laying the foundations for intelligent, connected living.

About ADNEC Group:

ADNEC Group, part of Modon Holding, is renowned for its rich legacy and diverse business operations, stands as a formidable force in global business and leisure tourism. The Group is a leader in managing and developing international strategic assets and contributes to the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's economy.

ADNEC Group's diverse business clusters span Venues, Events, F&B, Services, Tourism and Media. The Group operates the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, the largest event venue in the MENA region and ADNEC Centre Al Ain, as well as the Business Design Centre and ExCeL London in the United Kingdom.

Capital Events, the events management arm of ADNEC Group, is the leading organiser of some of the world's most iconic events across strategic industry sectors including Defence and Security, Maritime Lifestyle, Media, Food & Beverage and Technology. Through its growing portfolio, Capital Events plays a crucial role in supporting Abu Dhabi to achieve its growth objectives as a global hub for business and leisure tourism.

ADNEC Group's Services cluster includes its subsidiary Capital 360 Event Experiences that provides distinguished event experiences to its clients and stakeholders. The Group also launched Capital Protocol in 2023 that provides a specialised VIP protocol service which is operated by its Service cluster.

ADNEC Group F&B cluster consists of Capital Catering and Royal Catering Services, which caters to numerous sectors including aviation, healthcare, defence, energy, business and industry, and event venues.

Tourism 365, the Group's tourism arm, delivers tailored tourism services and operates Capital Holidays, a fast-growing tour operator with a global footprint across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the UK and Germany.

Additionally, twofour54, a key player in Abu Dhabi's sustainable media and film industry, is part of ADNEC Group's diversified portfolio, further reinforcing its role in advancing the emirate's creative economy.

Recognised internationally for its commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, ADNEC Group has garnered numerous awards, solidifying its status as a leader in the industry.