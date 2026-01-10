OKX Pares Back Institutional Arm In Global Restructuring

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Crypto exchange OKX has cut a significant portion of staff from its institutional business as part of a wider global restructuring, people familiar with the matter said, marking one of the most substantial internal overhauls at the company since it began expanding beyond retail trading.

According to one source with knowledge of the changes, roughly one-third of the institutional sales team has exited, either through redundancies or non-renewal of contracts. The reductions form part of a broader effort to refocus resources, streamline overlapping functions and recalibrate OKX's approach to serving hedge funds, proprietary trading firms and other professional clients.

The staff reductions come as crypto exchanges face sustained pressure from tighter regulation, shifting market structures and more cautious institutional participation following a volatile period for digital asset prices. While retail trading volumes have shown signs of recovery during market rallies, institutional activity has remained uneven, prompting firms to reassess cost bases and strategic priorities.

OKX, which operates one of the world's largest crypto derivatives platforms by volume, has spent the past two years building an institutional franchise that includes bespoke liquidity services, over-the-counter trading, custody solutions and prime brokerage-style offerings. The restructuring signals a reassessment of how that business is organised rather than a wholesale retreat from institutional clients, according to people familiar with internal discussions.

Management has been reviewing performance across regions and product lines, with an emphasis on profitability and regulatory readiness. Some institutional desks were said to overlap in mandate following rapid expansion during earlier market cycles, leading to duplicated sales coverage and fragmented client engagement. The latest changes are intended to consolidate teams and place greater emphasis on fewer, higher-value relationships.

See also Bitfinex hacker credits Trump law for early release

The overhaul also reflects a broader industry trend. Crypto exchanges that once raced to build large institutional sales forces are now favouring leaner structures, automation and partnerships with regulated financial firms. Compliance costs have risen sharply as regulators across Europe, Asia and the Middle East impose stricter licensing and reporting standards, making expansive global sales operations harder to justify without consistent revenue.

OKX has not publicly disclosed the number of employees affected or the precise timeline of the cuts. Internally, staff were informed that the restructuring would continue in phases, with further adjustments possible as market conditions evolve. The company has stressed that client services would not be disrupted and that core products remain a priority.

The exchange has been seeking to position itself as a compliant, globally accessible platform at a time when regulatory scrutiny of crypto firms has intensified. It has invested heavily in risk controls, know-your-customer procedures and jurisdiction-specific licensing, including efforts to align operations with emerging frameworks in Europe and the Gulf.

Institutional clients have become more selective in their choice of trading venues following a series of high-profile collapses and enforcement actions that reshaped the crypto landscape. Many funds now favour exchanges with clear regulatory standing, robust custody arrangements and transparent governance, even if that comes at the expense of higher costs or reduced leverage.

For OKX, the institutional restructuring is part of a broader balancing act between growth ambitions and operational discipline. The company continues to compete with major global rivals that are also tightening belts, freezing hiring or trimming teams in response to fluctuating volumes and regulatory uncertainty.

See also Trust Wallet users hit by $7 million Chrome hack

Market participants say the exit of experienced institutional sales staff could slow new client acquisition in the short term but may improve efficiency if remaining teams are better aligned with product strategy. Some institutional traders have increasingly shifted towards direct market access, application programming interfaces and algorithmic execution, reducing reliance on traditional sales coverage.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.