Flights To Iran Halted As Gulf Carriers Reassess Risk

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Airlines operating from the Gulf sharply curtailed services to Iran on Friday as unrest inside the country prompted rapid operational reviews, disrupting travel links between Dubai, Doha and several Iranian cities while carriers weighed safety and regulatory considerations.

Schedules published by Dubai's airport operator showed multiple cancellations on routes linking Dubai with Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad. A spokesperson for flydubai said all services to Iran planned for Friday had been withdrawn, adding that the carrier would keep monitoring developments and adjust its network as conditions evolved. The decision affected a string of rotations that typically serve both business travellers and large numbers of visiting friends and relatives across the Gulf–Iran corridor.

The move contrasted with operations by Iranian airlines, which continued flying on domestic and international routes. Carriers including Iran Air, Mahan Air and Qeshm Air maintained scheduled services, according to airport and airline information, underscoring a split response shaped by differing risk thresholds and regulatory obligations.

For Gulf airlines, the calculus extends beyond immediate security assessments to include insurance coverage, crew duty limitations and the ability to guarantee operational continuity. Aviation risk specialists note that airlines based outside Iran tend to adopt conservative stances during periods of internal instability, particularly when disruptions could cascade through tightly planned networks. Aircraft rotations, crew rostering and ground handling arrangements can unravel quickly if airspace access or airport operations are constrained.

While the cancellations were concentrated on Dubai–Iran routes, the ripple effects were felt across the region. Travel agents in the UAE reported last-minute itinerary changes for passengers connecting onward to Central Asia and South Asia, while cargo handlers flagged potential delays for time-sensitive shipments that often move in belly hold capacity on short-haul flights to Iran. The Gulf's role as a transit hub amplifies such impacts, even when the number of affected flights is modest.

Airlines based in Qatar also reviewed their exposure, with industry officials saying contingency planning had been activated for Iran-bound services. Although not all carriers confirmed cancellations, the coordinated posture reflected heightened vigilance across the Gulf aviation sector. Insurers and lessors, whose approvals can be required to operate into higher-risk markets, were also part of the assessment process, according to people familiar with airline risk management practices.

The differing responses between Gulf and Iranian carriers highlight structural contrasts. State-backed airlines within Iran often continue operations during domestic disturbances, supported by government assurances and a focus on maintaining connectivity. Foreign carriers, by contrast, must align with home-country aviation authorities and international safety guidance, which can change rapidly as conditions on the ground shift.

Market data show that routes between the UAE and Iran are among the busiest short-haul links in the region, sustained by trade ties, tourism and a large diaspora. Tehran, Shiraz and Mashhad attract steady passenger flows year-round, with peak demand around religious holidays and school breaks. Any prolonged suspension would therefore carry economic consequences for airlines, airports and ancillary businesses, as well as for passengers with limited alternative travel options.

Aviation analysts cautioned against assuming a uniform or lasting shutdown. Airlines typically reassess risk daily, sometimes restoring services in phases once clarity improves.“Carriers will look for tangible signals-airport operations stability, air traffic control reliability, and clearances from insurers-before restarting,” said one regional consultant, noting that short-haul fleets allow for faster redeployment than long-haul networks.

