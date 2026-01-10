IIT Madras Launches 3.1 Petaflop Indigenous Supercomputer 'Param Shakti'

MENAFN - KNN India)IIT Madras has launched Param Shakti, an indigenously developed and manufactured supercomputing system, marking a major milestone in India's high-performance computing capabilities.

High Computing Power and Capabilities

The 3.1 petaflop system, capable of performing over 3.1 quadrillion calculations per second, places Param Shakti among the most powerful computing facilities in the country, reported The Hindu.

This level of performance will allow researchers to tackle large and complex problems faster and more accurately, significantly reducing the time required for experimental work.

The advanced computing capacity will support cutting-edge research in key sectors such as aerospace, materials science, climate modelling, drug discovery, and advanced manufacturing, strengthening India's ability to compete globally in critical technologies.

Fully Indigenous Development

Param Shakti has been built entirely in India at the institute's Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC). The system uses C-DAC's RUDRA server series and operates on open-source software, reinforcing the government's push for self-reliance in advanced digital infrastructure.

Part of the Param Rudra Cluster

The system will form part of the Param Rudra supercomputing cluster, which includes integrated infrastructure for round-the-clock power supply, advanced cooling solutions, and robust data centre operations.

The project has been funded under the National Supercomputing Mission, jointly led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Department of Science and Technology (DST).

Strengthening India's Research Ecosystem

Under the National Supercomputing Mission, the government is supporting a wide range of application-driven projects with dedicated funding, designed to operate at a scale that can deliver meaningful impact, Krishnan said.

He noted that 37 supercomputers have already been installed across institutions nationwide, with more in the pipeline, including the largest planned system in Bengaluru, collectively strengthening India's research and innovation ecosystem.

Focus on Technology Diversity

Krishnan added that MeitY deliberately avoids promoting a single technology or GPU type, instead enabling access to multiple GPU architectures. This approach allows innovators, scientists, and researchers to gain broad exposure and develop the capability to work across diverse platforms.

