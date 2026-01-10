Protests In Iran Enter 14Th Day Amid Reports Of Casualties, Reactions

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Violent protests in several Iranian cities have entered their fourteenth day. At the same time, reports of casualties, reciprocal reactions between Tehran and Washington and statements by Iranian officials regarding the role of foreign actors have heightened tensions.

The protests, which began due to economic difficulties and the depreciation of the Iranian rial, continue across multiple cities.

The Times, citing a doctor in Tehran, reported that at least 217 protesters have died in six hospitals in the capital,“most from live ammunition.”

The Iranian government has not confirmed this figure but has acknowledged the deaths of some individuals, including security forces. Officials stated that, following unrest in various cities, Tehran was also affected by“violent armed terrorist attacks.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump warned Iranian officials that the United States would intervene to support protesters if they were suppressed.

Zalmay Khalilzad, former US envoy for peace in Afghanistan, wrote on X that Iranian officials should take Trump's warnings seriously. He also urged the leadership in Iraq to carefully consider any plans to send militias to Iran.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran, responded to Trump's remarks by saying:“Trump, like the tyrants of the world, will be overthrown.” Khamenei added that Trump should focus on managing his own country's internal problems rather than interfering in Iran's affairs.

According to Tasnim News Agency, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araqchi stated in Lebanon:“The US and Israel are behind the current unrest in Iran.”

Tasnim also quoted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as saying:“The continuation of this situation is unacceptable, and the blood of those who died in recent terrorist incidents is on the hands of the planners.” The IRGC has asserted that it has a legitimate right to take retaliatory action.

sa