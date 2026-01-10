Nearly 650 Acres Of Land Declared As State Property In Khost
In a statement, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said the court examined documents related to 1,080.5 acres of land in the Gharombi and Matachina areas of Khost city, the provincial capital, of which 640.5 acres were declared as state property.
It said the land was rain-fed and consists of three plots.
It added that the Commission for the Prevention of Land Grabbing had earlier investigated the case of the land and, in accordance with Article 17 of the Law on the Prevention and Restitution of Grabbed Lands, had officially referred the case to the special court.
MoJ assured the process of reviewing, verifying and reclaiming state-owned lands continued across the country.
The Commission for the Prevention of Land Grabbing, provincial technical teams and relevant special courts continue to decide on disputed and claimed lands after thoroughly examining documents, evidence and information from state institutions.
