Iran Invites IEA To Participate In ECO Meeting In Tehran

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Iranian ambassador to Kabul has invited Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock to participate in the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) meeting in Tehran.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock, the invitation was extended during a meeting between Mawlawi Attaullah Omari, the minister and Ali-Reza Beikdeli, Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan.

The statement added that both sides emphasized the development of bilateral relations in agriculture, livestock, trade, and private-sector cooperation.

Omari said,“Our duty is to provide healthy food for the people. The main goal of cooperation, particularly with the private sector, is to develop trade relations and implement existing agreements.”

Beikdeli noted,“Agreements will be followed up and implemented according to plans and timelines, and strong ties with Afghanistan will be established through agriculture and livestock.”

On the sidelines of the meeting, Beikdeli formally invited the Afghan minister to attend the ECO meeting in Tehran, which will bring together agriculture ministers from the organization's member countries.

sa