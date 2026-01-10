403
Shooting Attack Leaves Four Family Members Dead in Ecuador
(MENAFN) A brutal execution-style attack claimed four lives from a single family late Thursday night in Machala, a city plagued by Ecuador's escalating violence crisis, according to local media reports released Friday.
Assailants disguised as law enforcement officers stormed a residence near midnight, gunning down four victims before torching the property in what authorities describe as a targeted hit gone devastatingly wrong, police confirmed.
The dead include two minors—a 13-year-old girl and her 17-year-old brother—alongside a 40-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man previously convicted on robbery and narcotics charges.
Investigators believe the assault targeted a different household member who escaped death by concealing herself in a bathroom during the rampage. The survivor informed authorities she had been threatened just hours before the massacre by an ex-partner allegedly connected to organized criminal networks.
Machala, situated in the southern coastal El Oro province bordering Peru, operates under emergency decree as gang-related bloodshed intensifies. President Daniel Noboa declared an "internal armed conflict" across Ecuador in January 2024, a designation that remains active as violence continues to grip the nation.
