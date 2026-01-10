403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump: “We Will Get Involved” If Iran "Kills Peaceful Protesters"
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump warned Friday that Washington would "get involved" if Iranian authorities "start killing people" amid ongoing domestic turmoil, while ruling out deploying American combat forces.
"If they start killing people... we will get involved," Trump stated to reporters regarding the crisis unfolding in Iran.
"That doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts," he added.
Trump and top U.S. officials have issued repeated warnings that the United States will respond if Iran "kills peaceful protesters."
Iran's Foreign Ministry denounced the Trump administration's commentary Wednesday, characterizing the statements as "interventionist and deceptive" and claiming they demonstrated Washington's persistent antagonism toward the Iranian population.
Demonstrations have erupted across multiple Iranian cities beginning in late December, sparked by the rial's dramatic depreciation and entrenched economic struggles. Iranian officials have recognized the protests and expressed readiness to tackle economic complaints, though authorities have cautioned against violent actions and property destruction.
Casualty figures remain disputed, with various sources reporting dozens of fatalities—including demonstrators and security personnel—since unrest commenced. No official death count has been released by Iranian authorities.
"If they start killing people... we will get involved," Trump stated to reporters regarding the crisis unfolding in Iran.
"That doesn't mean boots on the ground, but it means hitting them very, very hard where it hurts," he added.
Trump and top U.S. officials have issued repeated warnings that the United States will respond if Iran "kills peaceful protesters."
Iran's Foreign Ministry denounced the Trump administration's commentary Wednesday, characterizing the statements as "interventionist and deceptive" and claiming they demonstrated Washington's persistent antagonism toward the Iranian population.
Demonstrations have erupted across multiple Iranian cities beginning in late December, sparked by the rial's dramatic depreciation and entrenched economic struggles. Iranian officials have recognized the protests and expressed readiness to tackle economic complaints, though authorities have cautioned against violent actions and property destruction.
Casualty figures remain disputed, with various sources reporting dozens of fatalities—including demonstrators and security personnel—since unrest commenced. No official death count has been released by Iranian authorities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Swisxfunded Officially Launches Worldwide - Instant Funding Up To $50,000 Now Available For Global Traders
CommentsNo comment